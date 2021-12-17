Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Rises By 148.1%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SDXOF opened at $82.15 on Friday. Sodexo has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

