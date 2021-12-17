Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Expands By 115.7%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the November 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 281,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

