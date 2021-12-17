Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Decreases By 48.7%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,709. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 983,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 128,252 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 295,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 268,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

