Short Interest in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Drops By 35.8%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 37,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Valneva stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. Valneva has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
