Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Increases By 59.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VTHR stock opened at $210.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.34. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $217.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.762 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

