Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declines By 32.6%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

NYSE IDE opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

