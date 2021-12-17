Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Decreases By 49.2%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the November 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WFAFY stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.388 dividend. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

WFAFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CLSA downgraded Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

