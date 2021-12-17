Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $404.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

