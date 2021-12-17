Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Update

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 419,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $2.59 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63.
Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGTX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.