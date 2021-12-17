Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $247.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

