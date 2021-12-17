Sigma Planning Corp Buys 5,043 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.88 and its 200-day moving average is $272.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.21 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

