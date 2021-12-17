Sigma Planning Corp Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $161.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

