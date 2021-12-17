Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,416 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $236.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

