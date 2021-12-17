Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 274.9% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

