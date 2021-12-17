SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.