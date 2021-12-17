Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $466.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.36 and a 200-day moving average of $446.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

