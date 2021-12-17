Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,412,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $926.92 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $930.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,027.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $807.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

