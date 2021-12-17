Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $334.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.31. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.