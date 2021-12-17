Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 17,242 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $24.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

