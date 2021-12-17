SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE:SITC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. 104,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,943. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 294.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SITE Centers by 47.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.