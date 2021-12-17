SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,500 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the November 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $47.17. 467,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,908. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,037 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 691,537 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth $15,063,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth $10,223,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

