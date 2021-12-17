Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the November 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

SLTTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

