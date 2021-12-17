Smart Money Group LLC Acquires Shares of 117,833 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 117,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 2.5% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAUG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 176.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 6,083.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,839 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $1,353,000.

PAUG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,463. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59.

