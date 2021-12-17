Smart Money Group LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,261. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

