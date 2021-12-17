Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $483,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,384 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 11.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 250.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 34,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,765. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

