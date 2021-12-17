Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given New GBX 1,840 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,825 ($24.12) to GBX 1,840 ($24.32) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,379 ($18.22) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,696 ($22.41).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,227 ($16.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,275.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,388.92. The company has a market cap of £10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.94. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,209 ($15.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($22.22).

In other news, insider Rick Medlock purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £36,465 ($48,189.51).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

