Snowball Trading 6.4% Higher This Week (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. Snowball has a market cap of $4.22 million and $157,360.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001405 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Snowball has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00053621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.15 or 0.08123589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,432.79 or 1.00182274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,355,073 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,122 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

