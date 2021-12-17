Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total transaction of $25,237,830.93.

On Friday, October 29th, Frank Slootman sold 10,322 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.52, for a total transaction of $3,649,033.44.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $14,591,734.36.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78.

On Monday, September 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $324.98 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of -127.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.81.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

