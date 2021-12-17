SnowGem (XSG) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001388 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1,430,302,323.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

