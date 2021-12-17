Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SDXAY. HSBC lowered Sodexo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale raised Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sodexo from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Sodexo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sodexo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

