Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce sales of $18.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.62 million and the highest is $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of -$10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $29.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $149.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.24. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

