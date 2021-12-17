Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SLNO opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 147,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.