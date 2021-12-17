Solera National Bancorp (SLRK) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS: SLRK) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Solera National Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million $5.93 million 4.81 Solera National Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.15

Solera National Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp Competitors 1578 7424 6696 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Solera National Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solera National Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

Summary

Solera National Bancorp peers beat Solera National Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

