Solrise Finance (SLRS) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $21.05 million and $248,825.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.32 or 0.08218563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,684.87 or 0.99961107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,826,700 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

