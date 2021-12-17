Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the November 15th total of 130,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 293,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 32,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Colleen B. Brown bought 12,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,169.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,757,325 shares of company stock worth $4,534,368. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

