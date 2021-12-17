SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 327,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPIB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 55,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,545. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.