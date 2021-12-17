SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

