Spectiv Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00202831 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

