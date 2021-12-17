Spire Wealth Management Acquires 6,780 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.