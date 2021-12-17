Spire Wealth Management Buys 700 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:MPW opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

