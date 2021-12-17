Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.11%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

CQP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

