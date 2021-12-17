Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,653 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

