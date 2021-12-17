Spire Wealth Management Sells 712 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

