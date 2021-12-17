Spire Wealth Management Sells 96 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $105.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

