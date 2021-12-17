Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Shares of SAVE opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $76,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

