Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.40.

Sprout Social stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.35 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $2,296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,619 shares of company stock valued at $25,135,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

