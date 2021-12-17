SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NYSE FLOW opened at $85.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

