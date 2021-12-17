Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.66

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.66 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 83.45 ($1.10). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 80.60 ($1.07), with a volume of 4,939,113 shares trading hands.

SGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.65) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.74) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36. The firm has a market cap of £475.68 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.