Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.41

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 1197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

SCBFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. UBS Group raised Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

