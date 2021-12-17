Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. Standex International posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $239,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,628 shares of company stock worth $2,512,135. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 128.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 359.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at $1,910,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 658.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.